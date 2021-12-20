Pakistan, Turkey, Malaysia launching joint TV channel

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Pakistan Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says a joint television channel would be set up to promote media links between Islamabad, Turkey and Malaysia, Radio Pakistan reported.



Talking to the media in Islamabad, he said focal persons have been named for media sharing, and the joint media network will be formed.



The Minister said issues of extremism need to be tackled in Pakistan, Malaysia and other Muslim countries.



He suggested that under the OIC platform, a unit of scholars should be named to provide guidance on religious issues.



Earlier this year, Pakistan and Turkey had announced that the two they are collectively bringing a period drama on the life of Salahuddin Ayyubi, Geo News reported.



A warrior and founder of the Ayyubid Dynasty, Salahuddin, also known as Saladin, is one of the most celebrated Muslim rules around the world.



The series will jointly be produced by Pakistan's Ansari & Shah Films and Emre Konuk, owner of Turkey's Akli Films.



After the official announcement, Turkish producer Emre Konuk turned to his Twitter dubbed the agreement prolific on a 'blessed Friday night'.



