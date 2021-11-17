Pakistan to train Taliban govt in aviation

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Pakistan will be providing professional training to Afghanistan's aviation staff in areas of security, traffic controlling, firefighting, air forecast, and airport management, Khaama Press reported.



A statement by the Afghan embassy in Pakistan said that the bilateral agreement in this regard was reached during the visit of Afghanistan's foreign minister to the country.



Kabul and Islamabad also agreed to be conducting ten flights every week between both capitals, among them two would be carried out by large planes and the rest by small ones.



"The number of seats will be increased from 1,000 to 1,500 and planes will be able to fly from any airport of Pakistan to Kabul, Mazar-e-Sharif, and Kandahar," reads the statement.



In the meantime, Afghanistan's planes will also be allowed to fly to the airports of Islamabad, Quetta and Peshawar, the report said.



Afghanistan foreign minister's visit to Pakistan was not only aimed at attending Troika Plus but also to discuss bilateral issues among the trade, transit, and the difficulties of crossing points between Pakistan and Afghanistan.



--IANS

san/dpb