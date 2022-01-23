Pakistan says ready to fight TTP after talks broke down

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Pakistan Federal Interior Minister, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke down due to group's harsh conditions, Samaa TV reported.



He added that the Afghan Taliban guaranteed their soil won't be used against Pakistan and mediated talks with the TTP.



"We had a talk with some TTP groups. But their conditions were such that they couldn't be agreed upon. If the TTP wants to fight, we will fight them," the Interior Minister said.



"(Afghan) Taliban were talking to the TTP. But their demands were so harsh that talks couldn't proceed. The TTP broke the ceasefire and that's why there is a spike in terror attacks."



"Today, the environment there (in Afghanistan) is not hostile towards Pakistan. There are Taliban," he added.



Sheikh Rasheed asked the Opposition alliance of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to change its date for a long march towards Islamabad as roads will be closed due to the presence of VVIP dignitaries in the federal capital. The coalition said it would march on March 23.



"OIC leaders are coming to attend the March 23 parade. From March 21, roads will be closed. So, move it (your march) to March 24 or 27," the Minister said.



--IANS

san/khz/

