Pakistan reports 7,539 new Covid-19 cases, 25 more deaths

Islamabad, Jan 27 (IANS) Pakistan reported 7,539 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre said on Thursday.



The country's overall number of confirmed cases has risen to 1,393,887, according to the centre, which leads Pakistan's campaign against the pandemic.



At least 25 people have succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,162, while 1,240 patients are in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported.



During the period, 1,784 patients recovered from Covid bringing the total recoveries to 1,272,871, the centre said.



The southern Sindh province is the worst-affected region with 533,496 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province, which has reported 469,540 cases.



--IANS

int/sks/bg

