Pakistan President tests positive for Covid for second time

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) Pakistan President Arif Alvi said on Thursday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time, calling on citizens to follow all the precautionary measures and standard operating procedures (SOPs), the Dawn reported.



"I have tested positive for Covid-19 again. Had a sore throat since four to five days and was getting better. Felt mildly feverish for a few hours two nights ago. No other symptoms," Alvi tweeted.



"Friends, please resume precautions and follow SOPs," he added.



The President tested positive the same day when Pakistan reported more than 1,000 Coronavirus infections for the first time in nearly three months.



The rise in cases is being driven by the Omicron variant of Covid, which has brought a fifth wave of the disease to the country.



Earlier on Thursday, National Command and Operation Centre chief Asad Umar said the option of imposing a lockdown is not being considered presently, adding that the immediate focus is on scaling up the pace of vaccination.



Alvi had first tested positive for the virus on March 29 last year. At that time, he had said that he had only received the first dose of vaccine. First Lady Samina Alvi had later shared that the President had "mild symptoms" but was in "good spirits".



--IANS

san/arm