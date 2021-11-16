Pakistan opposes new permanent members of Security Council

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Pakistan on Tuesday reaffirmed its strong opposition to the drive by the Group of Four – India, Brazil, Germany and Japan – for permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Express Tribune reported.



Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Munir Akram took part in a debate and stated that there is no justification for creating new centres of privilege within the UN.



"Any country seeking a more frequent presence on the Security Council should do so by subjecting itself to the democratic process of periodic election by the General Assembly," Munir maintained, as per the report.



Referring to the Italy/Pakistan-led Uniting for Consensus (UfC) group's bid for expansion of the 15-member council in the two-year non-permanent category, Munir stated that the group remains staunchly opposed to proposals for permanent membership for individual member states, the report said.



The Pakistani envoy said that UfC continues to believe that its proposal for a comprehensive reform of the UNSC offers the best basis for a compromise.



Citing the inability of permanent members to agree on decisive action, he said that adding new permanent members will only multiply the prospect of paralysis, the report said.



