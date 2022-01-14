Pakistan mulls imposing ban on meals at weddings

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) The Pakistan government is considering reimposing Coronavirus restrictions, particularly on weddings, due to an uptick in Covid-19 cases, Geo News reported.



Speaking to Geo News, Parliamentary Secretary on Health, Nausheen Hamid, termed weddings as a "super-spreader" of Covid cases.



Hamid said: "We are considering to completely ban eating at weddings as it is the peak time when the virus is spread as people remove their masks to eat food."



Hamid further added that this matter will be discussed in the upcoming National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting scheduled to be held in a day or two.



The NCOC, she said, will issue a clear policy highlighting the restrictions on the venue, number of guests at the wedding etc., the report said.



Shedding light on other measures, the PTI leader said that the government's main focus is to ensure that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being followed, hence, the officials are trying to make sure that vaccination certificates are being checked at all public places.



"We are going to re-follow the strategy applied previously regarding smart lockdown," she said, adding that lockdowns will only be imposed in areas where necessary.



