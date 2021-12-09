Pakistan military says zero tolerance for mob killings

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) Pakistan's top military brass has vowed to show "zero tolerance" to incidents like the lynching of a Sri Lankan national in Sialkot, saying "extremism and terrorism will not be tolerated", The Express Tribune reported.



"Taking note of the heinous lynching incident in Sialkot, the forum unequivocally affirmed zero tolerance for such elements so as to eradicate extremism and terrorism from the country," said a statement issued by the military's media wing after the two-day Corps Commanders conference presided over by Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi.



The statement came against the backdrop of lynching of a Sri Lankan national by factory workers in Sialkot, accusing him for blasphemy.



The incident drew a national condemnation, with Prime Minister Imran Khan pledging not to ever allow such extremist elements to take law into their own hand.



Religious clerics from all schools of thought also condemned the incident.



The Corps Commanders' resolve to show zero tolerance to such incidents indicates that the civil and military leadership realise the danger posed by such extremist elements, the report said.



The army chief already condemned the lynching and offered all possible assistance to civil authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.



