Pakistan has asked TTP to lay down arms, surrender

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) The Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan has asked the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror group to lay down their arms and surrender, Geo News reported.



Afghan Taliban commander Sirajuddin Haqqani is playing a key role in the ceasefire talks and is working to make negotiations between the government and the banned outfit a success.



According to sources, TTP chief Mufti Noor Wali is leading the talks from the group's side, the report said.



The banned outfit has maintained that it would be "too early to" lay down arms and has demanded the government release their members from prison.



The government has not reacted to the demands of the banned outfit yet, the Afghan Taliban sources said, adding that negotiations could be successful if strong guarantors are provided and the outfit's conditions are accepted.



They added that while some factions of the banned TTP are in favour of holding talks with the Pakistani government, others are still taking a hardline approach, the report added.



Last month, Prime Minister Khan had admitted that his government was in disarmament talks with some factions of the banned TTP as Pakistan sought stability in the country in the backdrop of a fast-evolving situation in Afghanistan.



While speaking to TRT World, he said: "I think some of the Pakistani Taliban groups actually want to talk to our government. You know, for some peace, for some reconciliation."



