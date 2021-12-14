Pakistan eye second T20I win against West Indies to wrap up series

Karachi, Dec 14 (IANS) Pakistan would be looking to wrap up the three-match T20I series against the West Indies when the second game is played at the National Stadium here later on Tuesday.



Pakistan broke the record for the most wins in a calendar year, surpassing their own record of 17 wins in men's T20Is in 2018, with a 63-run victory over West Indies in Karachi.



After the batters got the hosts to a solid total of 200, the bowlers were on the money from the start as West Indies crumbled under the pressure of the chase.



Pakistan skipper Babar Azam hinted at changes for the second game in the post-match presentation and could choose to rest a few key players who have been playing without much break since the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.



West Indies, on the other hand, have a lot to ponder about but don't have too much time to do so as they play the second game less than 24 hours after the completion of the first.



The Windies, far from full strength, handed debuts to Dominic Drakes and Shamarh Brooks and the overall inexperience showed in the first T20I.



Captain Nicholas Pooran will want a better all-round showing and will be hoping to force the series into a decider.



Pakistan cruised to a comfortable win by 63 runs in the first T20I at the National Stadium in Karachi.



Put in to bat first by West Indies, Pakistan lost a couple of wickets in the Powerplay but were rescued by a brilliant 105-run stand between Mohammad Rizwan (78) and Haider Ali (68).



Mohammad Nawaz put the finishing touches on the innings with a stunning 10-ball unbeaten 30 to propel Pakistan to 200/6.



West Indies lost their way in the first 10 overs, as they lost half their side at the halfway mark of the innings. The 46-run stand for the 9th wicket between Romario Shepherd and Odean Smith saved them some blushes as they were bundled out for 137. Mohammad Wasim was the star bowler for Pakistan with a four-wicket haul.



Pakistan captain Babar Azam had said after his side's win in the opening game that, "Rizwan and Haider Ali played handy knocks and the way Nawaz finished was outstanding. Our spinners bowled well and put them under pressure. We will sit and discuss what combination to play for the next game."



West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran said after the heavy loss that, "We gave away 20 runs in the field. Few boundaries were of edges so felt undone there. Felt we could've chased 200. Everyone knows we have a young bunch, comes down to execution. It's about learning as fast as possible."



