Pakistan confirms 431 new Covid-19 cases, 8 more deaths

Islamabad, Dec 4 (IANS) Pakistan confirmed 431 new Covid-19 cases and eight more deaths on Friday, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday.



The NCOC, a department leading the country's campaign against the pandemic, said that the country had confirmed overall 1,286,453 cases so far, with 1,245,344 recoveries.



The country has 12,348 active cases, including 858 in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported.



The pandemic killed eight people on Friday, taking the death toll to 28,761.



Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the most affected region of the country in terms of the number of cases with 476,494 infections followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 443,379 infections.



