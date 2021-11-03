Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan's Kabul

Islamabad, Nov 3 (IANS) Pakistan has strongly condemned a terrorist attack in the Afghan capital Kabul, said a statement from Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



At least 15 people have been killed and several others wounded in the terrorist attack on a military hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, a local Afghan TV channel reported.



"We share the pain and suffering of the families who lost their loved ones in these mindless terrorist acts. We also convey our sympathies and support for those injured and pray for their early recovery," said the Foreign Ministry in a statement.



According to the Foreign Ministry, Pakistan also reiterated its strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, Xinhua news agency reported.



