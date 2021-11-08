Pakistan condemns attack on residence of Iraqi PM

Islamabad, Nov 8 (IANS) Pakistan strongly condemned "the cowardly attack" on the residence of Iraq's Prime Minister in central Baghdad, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.



"It is a matter of relief that Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi is safe," the Ministry added on Sunday.



Pakistan stands in solidarity with "the brotherly government and people of Iraq," it said, adding that "we extend our heartfelt sympathies to the injured and pray for their early

recovery," Xinhua news agency reported.



Pakistan reiterated its strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, saying no cause justifies such cruel acts of violence, according to the Foreign Ministry.



