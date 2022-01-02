Pakistan central bank subordinated to IMF: Jamaat-e-Islami chief

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Sirajul Haq, chief of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), has announced an anti-government movement, saying that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is no longer in its control, rather it has been subordinated to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), The Express Tribune reported.



Addressing a public rally in Islamabad, the JI chief called for SBP Governor Reza Baqir's resignation, saying if the latter is not removed, "we can besiege SBP".



He also called for Prime Minister Imran Khan's resignation, saying that there are mafias all over the country, and 2022 will be the last year of the government. He announced an anti-government movement that would culminate in Islamabad, the report said.



Siraj rejected the interest-based economic system, saying that Pakistan was not created for usury and corruption.



He said that other countries, including the US, UK and Japan, have "reduced interest rates to zero" but Pakistan's system was chained under a "conspiracy" as 35 to 45 per cent of its income goes to interest-bearing loans.



He also said that the government makes false claims of a Islamic welfare state, while the experience of 75 years suggests that the country could not develop because of interest, the report said.



He added that the interest-free trade bill was unanimously passed by the Senate, but the government does not want to introduce it to the National Assembly.



The JI chief pointed out the "failures" of the government, ranging from Pakistan's retention on the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) ‘grey list' to the introduction of ‘mini-budget', The Express Tribune reported.



He suggested a nexus between the government and the opposition, saying that the latter facilitated the former's moves instead of talking about the public's problems.



He attributed the country's rampant poverty to the interest-based system, which burdens the masses. He also said that people do not pay taxes in the country because of its corrupt rulers. He further pointed out how inflation is harming the masses.



He asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to tell the nation how many houses did his government build-out of the five million houses promised by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.



--IANS

san/ksk/





