Pakistan cabinet removes ban on TLP

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) The Pakistan federal cabinet has approved the de-proscription of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), after the political party and the government had struck a secretive deal, Geo News reported.



The federal cabinet approved the removal of the party's proscribed status through a circulation summary sent by the Interior Ministry, sources said, which mentioned that TLP has assured the government it will not organise violent protests in the future.



Two days ago, Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar granted the initial approval to the summary sent to him by the Punjab home department for the revocation of the TLP's proscribed status, the Geo News report said.



After granting preliminary approval to the summary, Buzdar had sent it to the Ministry of Interior to take a final decision regarding the matter through circulation.



In line with the deal struck with the TLP, the Punjab government has already removed the names of 48 party workers among 90 from the fourth schedule.



The provincial government also decided to release 100 other activists of the proscribed organisation from different jails in the province, the report said.



On November 2, the government began implementing the accord with TLP, with reports suggesting that it had released more than 800 supporters of the party arrested across Punjab.



The government signed an accord with the proscribed outfit on October 31, under which workers of the organisation who are not facing any formal criminal charges were to be released.



The amnesty will also extend to the party's top leader, Saad Rizvi, the report said.



