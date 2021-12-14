Pakistan beat West Indies by 9 runs in second T20I, lead series 2-0

Karachi, Dec 14 (IANS) A fighting half-century by Brandon King (67) went in vain as Pakistan rode on a superb collective bowling effort to beat West Indies by nine runs in the second T20I here on Tuesday and take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.



Pakistan posted a competitive 172 for eight wickets in their allotted 20 overs thanks to vital contributions by opener Mohammad Rizwan (38 off 30 balls), 31 off 34 deliveries by Haider Ali, and quickfire 32 off 19 balls by Iftikhar Ahmed, and an unbeaten 28 off 12 deliveries by Shadab Khan.



The bowlers then got into the act, putting West Indies under pressure as they chased the target. Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-26, Mohammad Nawaz 2-36, Mohammad Wasim 2-30, and Haris Rauf 2-40 helped the hosts restrict West Indies for 163 all out off the last ball of the match as Pakistan won by nine runs.



Brandon King kept West Indies in the hunt despite the visitors losing Shai Hope (1) and Sharman Brooks (10). King, who struck 67 off 43 balls, hitting six fours and three sixes, kept one end going even as wickets tumbled at the other. His departure with the score at 118/5 was a bit set back as West Indies lost a couple of wickets more to slump to 131/7. Nicholas Pooran scored 36 before he fell to Nawaz.



Romario Shepherd scored an unbeaten 35 to keep their hopes alive as the visitors went into the final over needing 22 runs off six balls. Shepherd, who got a life on the first ball of the 20th over, struck a six and a four but Haris Rauf bowled two dot balls to end their hopes. He ended the match by getting the wicket of Oshane Thomas on the last ball of the match as West Indies fell short of the target.





Brief scores



Pakistan 172/8 in 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 38, Haider Ali 31, Iftikhar Ahmed 32, Shadab Khan 28 not out; Odean Smith 2-24, Akeal Hosein 1-16) beat West Indies 163 all out in 20 overs (Brandon King 67, Romario Shepherd 35 not out; Shaheen Afridi 3-26, Mohd Nawaz 2-36, Mohd Wasim 2-39, Haris Rauf 2-40).



--IANS



bsk