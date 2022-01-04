Pak SC rejects govt's plea against demolition of Madina Mosque in Karachi

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) The Pakistan Supreme Court has rejected the government's plea to stop the demolition of Madina Mosque in Karachi, Express Tribune reported.



Pakistan's top court heard a case related to the demolition of encroachments in Karachi wherein the Pakistan attorney general appeared on behalf of the government and asked the apex bench court to reconsider the order to demolish the Madina Mosque on Tariq Road.



Last week, the Supreme Court had ordered to demolish a mosque, shrine and cemetery built on 'amenity parks' land near Tariq Road in Karachi.



"The court is requested to reconsider its December 28 verdict," the attorney general said, adding that, "Religious tensions were rising due to the court's order and the demolition of the mosque was raising many questions."



Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed remarked that the government could provide alternative land for the mosque, if it wants to, further telling the attorney general that "I have seen a park in the [mosque's] place with my own eyes".



The attorney general maintained that he knew it was the federal and provincial government's duty to provide land for the mosque. However, he insisted that the SC withdraw its order, the report said.



"All we can do is order a delay in the demolition of the mosque till a new site is found for it," the chief justice responded.



The attorney general stated that the Sindh government was not a party in the case. A detailed report on the mosque should be sought from the provincial government, and the demolition should be stopped till then.



The CJP said the order to remove encroachments from the park will not be withdrawn.



"What is the use of all this action if we start withdrawing our decisions?" the chief justice asked, the report said.



Bench member Justice Qazi Amin remarked that religion was being used to occupy lands.



