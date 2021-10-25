Pak policeman on polio vaccination duty killed in firing

Islamabad, Oct 25 (IANS) A policeman was killed in firing by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province while he was on a polio vaccination duty, according to police officials.



Unknown assailants opened fire on the police constable near the Multan Road area of Dera Ismail Khan district, a local police official told Xinhua news agency.



The injured constable succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to a hospital, the official said, adding that the attackers fled the scene afterwards, and a search operation is underway to arrest them.



The gunmen also took away the victim's official weapon and a vehicle, according to local reports.



In a similar incident in August, a police officer assigned to guard polio vaccination workers was killed in firing incident in Dera Ismail Khan.



--IANS

ksk/