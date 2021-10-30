Pak police shocked as TLP protesters fired from sub-machine guns

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) A recent high-level security meeting in Pakistan discussed with great concern a report that the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan men had used sub-machine guns (SMGs) targeting policemen during Kamoke violence, Dawn reported.



A senior police officer told Dawn, a mobile phone footage which recorded the disturbing scene was also presented in the meeting, showing five TLP armed men using as many SMGs and firing straight at policemen who were running for shelter.



The police report said the armed men fired 80 rounds of SMGs some of which were recovered from the scene and sent for forensic analysis, the report said.



Other incidents of armed attacks on the law enforcers were also recorded at the same point where two policemen died from multiple bullet wounds while 16 others sustained injuries from shots fired by TLP using lethal weapons.



"It shocked police high-ups from where the TLP was getting weapons and training to use them," the police official said.



He said all the participants of the meeting had reached the point that the TLP had been turned into a 'militant group' and the government must review its policy seriously towards this outfit, the report said.



The participants, who were said to be between 5,000 to 7,000 in number, were mainly traveling on buses, cars, motorbikes and chanting slogans in favour of their demands.



--IANS

san/skp/