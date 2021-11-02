Pak NSA says he will not travel to India for meet on Afghanistan

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Pakistan National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf on Tuesday said that he will not travel to India to attend a conference on Afghanistan being hosted by New Delhi on November 10, Express Tribune reported.



In a response to a question during a press conference, Yusuf said that a "spoiler" could not take on the role of a "peacemaker", the report said.



India had extended the invitation to Moeed to attend the regional conference. Russia, China, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan will reportedly attend the moot hosted by the Indian national security adviser.



While India was not invited at the conference hosted by Pakistan in September and Iran in October, New Delhi was part of the Moscow Format, the report said.



India's effort to host the regional conference is seen as an attempt to deflect domestic pressure and the impression that New Delhi has been left out of Afghan consultations, the report added.



At a weekly news briefing, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said that India seemed to be trying to find "some relevance" in the context of Afghanistan while referring to the upcoming conference in New Delhi.



Moeed said Pakistan and Uzbekistan shared the same stance on Afghanistan, adding that there was a need to coordinate on Afghanistan for the sake of the Afghan people.



He said there was a need for constructive engagement with the Taliban regime in Kabul to avert a humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country. "The world's failure to engage with Kabul would result in a humanitarian crisis," he added.



