Pak moves to curb mob killings after lynching of Sri Lankan national

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) Pakistans civil and military leadership has expressed resolve to curb mob killings in the country, days after a Sri Lankan national was lynched by an angry crowd over blasphemy allegations in Sialkot, Express Tribune reported.



A decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday to review the overall security situation in the country, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan PM's Office.



The meeting was attended by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, National Security Adviser Moeed Yousaf, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and other senior military and civil officials.



The meeting expressed serious concern over the cruel act of killing of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Diyawadana in Sialkot last Friday, and expressed the resolve to bring the perpetrators to justice, the report said.



The participants at the meeting were of the view that individuals and mobs cannot be allowed to take the law into their hands, and such incidents cannot be tolerated.



"Therefore, a comprehensive strategy shall be implemented to curb such incidents and ensure strict punishment to all the perpetrators," read the communique.



Earlier in the day, the mortal remains of the Sri Lankan national were repatriated to Colombo from Lahore airport with full state honours.



--IANS

san/arm