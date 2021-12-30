Pak Islamic scholar against court order to demolish Karachi mosque

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) Leading Pakistani Islamic scholar and Darul Uloom Karachi head Mufti Taqi Usmani has tweeted against a court order to demolish the Madina Masjid on Karachis Tariq Road, Samaa TV reported.



The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday ordered the demolition of several structures constructed on encroached lands in Karachi, including the Madina Masjid, a multi-storey building near the Dolmen Mall.



The court found that the mosque was constructed on a piece of land allotted for a park.



Usmani said in his tweet that the order to demolish the mosque and to establish a park is "absolutely unjustified". This mosque on the Tarid Road was built 25 years ago and has been used by worshipers since then, he said, as per the report.



The religious scholar said that it is incomprehensible that such a mosque should be ordered to be demolished without first hearing the people living in the neighbourhood. The court itself should review the issue immediately, he said.



Usmani, who served at the Federal Shariat Court from 1981 to 1982, pioneered the concept of Islamic banking in Pakistan.



Warning Pakistan Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad and Sindh province Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah of dire consequences, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Sindh Secretary General Rashid Mahmood Soomro also said that the party won't allow implementation of the court's order to demolish the mosque in Karachi, Friday Times reported.



Soomro posted a video on Twitter, which went viral by late Wednesday, daring the authorities to raze the mosque.



