Pak hasn't offered any military bases to China in Gwadar

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) Pakistan has not offered any military bases to China in Gwadar, Balochistan, Geo News quoted National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf as saying an interview.



However, Yusuf said there are economic bases of China in Pakistan, where any country in the world can invest, adding that "the same were also offered to the US, Russia and the Middle East".



"We are open to all countries," he added.



Yusuf delved into Pakistan's ties with China, saying that Beijing is a close friend of Islamabad.



He once again reiterated that any country in the world can invest in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project since "we are not closed to anybody".



Yusuf was asked whether Pakistan had developed close ties with China at the cost of raising its voice for Muslims around the world, particularly those in Xinjiang.



The NSA responded by telling the interviewer that Pakistan does not agree with the Western version about the alleged atrocities being committed against Muslims in Xinjiang, the report said.



"We have relations of trust with China and our ambassador and other delegations from here also visited the Xinjiang province," he observed, adding that if Western countries have a problem with China, they should talk to Beijing about it.



