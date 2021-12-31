Pak flag carrier resumes direct flights to Iran after 5 yrs

Islamabad, Dec 31 (IANS) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has resumed direct flights to Iran after a gap of five years, an official said.



Abdullah Hafeez Khan, a spokesperson for the flag carrier, told local media that the first flight departed from Lahore to Mashhad in Iran on Wednesday night, and returned to Pakistani port city on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.



The official said the resumption of the flight aimed at facilitating pilgrims, tourists and strengthening people-to-people contacts between the two countries, adding that the passengers would have the facility of good quality and cost-effective air travel.



PIA's Chief Executive Officer Arshad Malik said in a statement that Iran and Pakistan had agreed on increasing efforts to enhance air cooperation between the two countries.



According to the CEO, the PIA is also scheduled to start its direct flights from the southern port city of Karachi to Mashhad on Saturday.



--IANS

ksk/

