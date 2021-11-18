Pak continues to deny unimpeded consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav: MEA

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) India on Thursday debunked the Pakistani law enacted to bring into effect the judgement of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, citing that Pakistan continues to deny unimpeded and unhindered consular access to Jadhav.



Pakistan on Wednesday passed a bill at a Parliament joint session to give Jadhav the right to appeal against his death sentence as per the decision of the ICJ.



In response to it, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: "We have seen reports of Pakistan enacting into law the earlier ordinance that was ostensibly enacted to bring into effect the judgement of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case."



He said that nothing could have been further from the truth.



"As stated earlier, the ordinance did not create the machinery for an effective review and reconsideration of Jadhav's case as mandated by the judgement of the ICJ," said Bagchi, while pointing out that the law simply codifies the shortcomings of the previous ordinance.



He said that Pakistan continues to deny unimpeded and unhindered consular access to Jadhav, and has failed to create an atmosphere in which a fair trial can be conducted.



India has repeatedly called upon Pakistan to abide by the ICJ judgement in letter and spirit.



Jadhav, a 51-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017.



India had approached the ICJ against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav, besides challenging the death sentence.



In December 2017, Jadhav's wife and mother were allowed to meet him across a glass partition, with India contesting Pakistan's claim that it was "consular access".



--IANS

