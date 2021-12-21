PAGD leaders call delimitation commission proposals 'divisive'

Jammu, Dec 21 (IANS) Leaders of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Tuesday termed the draft proposals by the Delimitation Commission as 'divisive' and said they will stage a peaceful protest against the draft proposals on January 1, 2022.



The PAGD leaders met at the residence of National Conference president and Lok Sabha member Farooq Abdullah here on Tuesday.



M.Y. Tarigami of the CPI-M, who is the PAGD spokesman said that abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A was unconstitutional and the step was taken without taking into confidence the stakeholders from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.



"Many among us have challenged the reorganization act of Jammu and Kashmir In the Supreme Court and the government of India should have avoided to go forward with this commission in a rush as it is neither in the national interest nor in the interest of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.



"Unfortunately, the constitutional frame of delimitation including census have been ignored in proposal of delimitation commission and delimitation in J&K should be done based on fresh census across country".



He said Farooq Abdullah and other members of commission reiterated in the commission meeting that the proposal is not as per the wishes and interests of people and is just a step to create wedge on regional and community basis.



"This is part of the BJP agenda to divide people and if the draft is implemented it will deepen the wedge between J&K and New Delhi.



"PAGD leaders have decided to hold a protest on January 1, 2022 at 11 a.m. against the proposals of the delimitation commission which are unacceptable to us... and we term it as divisive," PAGD leaders told the media.



