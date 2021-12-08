Pa Ranjith's 'Writer' teaser garners 1 million views

Chennai, Dec 8 (IANS) The teaser of the movie 'Writer', produced by noted director Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions and directed by his close associate Franklin Jacob, has garnered over a million views on YouTube.



It got a whopping 51,000 likes from viewers who watched it.



The teaser, which was released by the unit a couple of days ago, has caught the attention of not just film buffs but also critics and trade experts.



The film, which features Samuthirakani in the lead, shines a light on the layers of power within the police department. The teaser shows Samuthirakani playing the role of a writer in a police station. One of the dialogues that Samuthirakani utters is powerful. He says, "In the police force, anyone who is not in power is a thug. I am an old thug. And you are a new thug to them. That is the only difference."



The film, which is scheduled to hit screens on December 24, has music by Govind Vasantha and cinematography by Pratheep Kaliraja.



The film has been jointly produced by Pa Ranjith, Abhayanand Singh, Piiyush Singh and Aditi Anand along with U.M. Rao.



--IANS

mani/kr