Oxford Bookstore supports Emile Guimet Prize for Asian Literature 2021

New Delhi/Kolkata, Nov 24 (IANS) Two Indians - Deepa Anappara and Geetanjali Shree - are among five nominees for this years 5,000 euro Emile Guimet Prize for Asian Literature for works translated into French, an award that is supported by the Oxford Book Store.



The other nominees are Hideo Yakuda and Mitsuyo Kakuta from Japan and NG Kim Chew from Malaysia. The winner will be announced on January 20, 2022.



The National Museum of Asian Arts - Guimet announced the shortlist for the fifth edition of the prize with jury members Regine Hatchondo, President of the National Book Center (CNL); writer and essayist Pascal Bruckner; eminent French author Olivier Rolin; Guillaume Husson, General Delegate of the Syndicat de la Librairie Francaise; writer Jean-Claude Pastor and Sophie Makariou, President of the Guimet Museum.



Priti Paul, Director, Apeejay Surrendra Group, extended the support of Oxford Bookstore through the Apeejay Trust towards the award, administered by the Emile Guimet Museum in Paris, at a celebratory evening in the French capital.



