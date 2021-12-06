Owaisi gives adjournment notice to discuss Nagaland violence

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday gave an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the killings of civilians in Nagaland.



At least 13 civilians, and an Assam Rifles trooper were killed and 14 others injured in a series of violent clashes in Nagaland's Mon district after an army operation to target Naga insurgents went wrong late on Saturday.



In his adjournment notice, Owaisi pointed out that it has been reported that at least 14 civilians have been killed in a 'botched up' operation by the security forces.



"This is a matter of urgent public importance as it pertains directly to the civil liberties of Indian citizens. I request that scheduled business of the House for today be set aside so that the House may urgently address this issue," he said.



Villagers and sources said that the security personnel are believed to have mistaken the victims as members of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang-Yung Aung and fired on them. Angry locals attacked the security forces and torched at least three vehicles.



Defence sources said that the security forces have suffered severe injuries in the incident, including one soldier who succumbed to the injuries.



A brief statement of the Army said that based on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents, a specific operation was planned to be conducted in the area of Tiru under Mon district.



"The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law," the statement said.



