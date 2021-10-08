Over 60% believe Ajay Mishra's statement responsible for Lakhimpur incident

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Over 60 per cent people believe that the 'statement' of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra became the reason for the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, according to the ABP-CVOTER-IANS State of States 2021 tracker.



The tracker found that about 60.6 per cent participants think Mishra's statement is the reason behind the incident. About 39.4 per cent think that the minister's statement is not the reason behind the incidents.



The survey revealed that about 57.6 per cent people believe that the opposition party is making it a political issue in view of the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh despite the agreement between the farmers and the government after the Lakhimpur incident. About 42.4 per cent participants think that the opposition is not politicising the incident.



More than two third participants believe that incidents like Lakhimpur have tarnished the image of Uttar Pradesh.



While 69.6 per cent respondents believe that the image of the Uttar Pradesh government is getting tarnished due to incidents like Lakhimpur 30.4 per cent think the image of Uttar Pradesh government was not tarnished, the survey found.



The survey further revealed that 59.6 per cent respondents feel that the Lakhimpur incident will prove to be harmful for the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh while 40.4 per cent feels it will have no impact on BJP in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.



"About 63.2 per cent participants think the image of the Uttar Pradesh government has tarnished because of the law and order situation in the state in the past few days. About 36.8 per cent feel that it has no impact on the image of the state government," the survey reveals.



About 58.5 per cent believe that farmers are right on the issue of their movement and only 41.5 per cent think the government's stand is right on farmer's movement



The survey was conducted from October 5 to 8 in all the 403 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh with a sample size of 2,805 participants.



