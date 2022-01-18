Over 50 lakh precaution doses administered nationwide so far

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) India has so far administered more than 50 lakh precaution doses of Covid-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60 plus population.



Terming it a "milestone", Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya requested all those eligible to get their precautions dose.



"Another Day, Another Milestone. Over 50 lakh healthcare & frontline workers & citizens aged 60 years or above have received Precaution Dose, since 10th January. I request all those who are eligible to get their Precaution Dose at the earliest", he tweeted.



In total, 50,84,410 precautions doses have been administered which includes 19,92,671 doses for healthcare workers, 16,85,446 doses for front line workers and 14,06,293 for over 60 years of population.



So far, the country has administered over 158.04 crores of vaccine doses under the national vaccination drive. In last 24 hours, nearly 80 lakh doses have been administered nationwide, as per the report from health ministry on Tuesday morning.



The drive for precaution dose started on January 10 this year.



Meanwhile, adolescents between the age bracket of 15 and 18 years have received a total of 3,59,30,929 shots of Cpvid-19 vaccine as their first dose. The vaccination programme for adolescents of this age group commenced on January 3.



---IANS

Avr/







