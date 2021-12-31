Over 36.5 lakh property cards prepared in 28,603 villages: Panchayati Raj Ministry

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) Over 36.5 lakh property cards have been prepared in 28,603 villages, while 2.54 lakh Gram Panchayats formulated Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP), across the country, the Panchayati Raj Ministry has said.



As of December 2021, drone flying has been completed in 90,504 villages; out of which feature extraction is completed in 70,554 villages and ground-truthing completed in 43,487 villages. A total of 36,66,637 property cards have been prepared in 28,603 villages, the Ministry said adding, the maximum of them were prepared in Uttar Pradesh (16,011 villages and 23,07,190 property cards).



"Survey of rural land in India for settlement and record of rights had last been completed many decades ago and moreover, ABADI (inhabited) areas of villages were not surveyed/ mapped in many states. Hence, in the absence of a legal document, the owners of the property in the rural areas are not able to leverage their own property as a financial asset acceptable by the banks for the purpose of providing loans and other financial assistance," a release from the Ministry of Panchayati Raj said.



Therefore, to provide the legal right of the property to the household owners, there is a need for the latest Drone Technology and Continuously Operating Reference Station (CORS) technology for capturing images.



The objective of the scheme is to provide the right of the property to the household; thus open avenues for applying loans from financial institutes by property owners and also, reduction in disputes related to property.



This not just helps the citizens but with Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA), the state also can levy and collect property tax on clear titles and also to create accurate land records and GIS maps, to support in preparation of better-quality GPDP.



Further, 2.54 lakh Gram Panchayats have prepared and then uploaded approved GPDPs, more than five thousand Block Panchayats have uploaded approved Block Panchayat Development Plans (BPDP) and 435 District Panchayat Development Plans (DPDP) have been uploaded by the District Panchayats at the designated portals/dashboards, the release said.



