Over 360 projects sanctioned under Namami Ganga Mission till Dec 2021

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) As of December 2021, a total of 363 projects worth Rs 30,841.53 crore have been sanctioned under the Namami Gange Mission (NGM), Economic Survey 2021-22 data released on Monday showed.



This total expenditure was incurred under the Namami Gange Mission from 2014-15 to December 2021.



The report stated that the lower expenditure incurred in 2020-21 and 2021-22 needs to be viewed in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and recent changes in accounting norms.



The Clean Ganga Fund (CGF) was established in 2014 with the objective of contributing to the national effort of improving the cleanliness of river Ganga with the contributions received from the residents of the country, NRIs/ PIO, corporates and organisations.



As of December 31, 2021, a total of Rs 561.58 crore has been received under the CGF.



Under the Nirmal Ganga (Unpolluted Flow) component of the mission, 160 sewerage projects have been sanctioned at a cost of 24,568 crores as of December 31, 2021 to create a cumulative treatment capacity of 5,024 MLD, reflecting a 10-fold increase from 463 MLD through 28 projects in 2014.



Meanwhile, the highest number of projects under this mission has been undertaken in Uttar Pradesh (43), followed by Bihar (29) and Uttarakhand (26).



The report further said that Grossly Polluting Industries (GPIs) along Ganga river have been inventoried.



"Since 2015, sector specific charters for implementation of cleaner technology, upgradation of treatment facilities and adaptation of waste minimisation practices have been implemented in the major industrial sectors like pulp and paper, distilleries, sugar and textile by involving different stakeholders," it stated.



These actions have resulted in significant reduction in wastewater discharge and pollution load.



The survey then highlighted the improvement in compliance status of GPIs located in the Ganga main stem and its tributaries from 39 per cent in 2017 to 81 per cent in 2020 due to regular monitoring of these industries through annual inspections by independent technical institutes.



Meanwhile, due to a consequent reduction in effluent discharge from 349.13 MLD in 2017 has ensured AaAviral Flowa¿ (Continuous Flow) of the Ganga, a historical ecological flow notification mandating the minimum flow of river Ganga was released in 2016, recognising the right of the river over its own water.



Other steps in this direction include afforestation of 29,000 hectare which is first of its kind river biodiversity assessment for the main stem Ganga river covering over 2,200 km, identification of 279 wetlands for conservation, and preparation of integrated management plan for 118 wetlands, the survey added.



