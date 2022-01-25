Over 3 kg brown sugar, Rs 65 lakh cash, 3 guns seized in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jan 25 (IANS) In a major drive against narcotic drugs, Odisha police have seized over 3.100 kg of brown sugar, cash over Rs 65 lakh and three guns from Nayagarh district and arrested one person.



A team of the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha police has conducted a raid near Sindura under Nayagarh town police station of Nayagarh district late last night and seized 3 kg 100 grams of brown sugar, Rs 65.32 lakh in cash and three 7MM pistols, said additional director general (ADG), crime branch, Sanjeeb Panda on Tuesday.



During the raid, the STF also seized seven magazines, 43 rounds of 7 mm bullets, one note counting machine, four mobile phones and one tablet set, he said.



One accused person identified as K. Vickey Rao of Rajabazar of Khurda district has been arrested. Two other persons involved in the case have also been identified and hunt is on to nab them, Panda said.



In this connection, the police have registered a case under sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985 and Arms Act, 1959. The accused Vickey Rao will be forwarded to the court, the ADG informed.



Since 2020, in the special drive against narcotic drugs, STF alone has seized more than 47 kg of brown sugar and arrested 122 drug dealers/peddlers. Similarly, in the drive against illegal arms, the task force has seized 67 of firearms since 2020, Panda added.



On the other hand, the Odisha excise officials have also conducted raids on Khurda town and seized about 200 grams of brown sugar from a vegetable vendor. The vendor identified as Rajendra Prusty has been arrested and further investigation is on, said an excise official.



