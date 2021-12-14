Over 2k sites issued notices for open burning of garbage in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) Under the anti-open burning of garbage campaign, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) visited 16,580 sites, of which 2,490 have been issued notices along with the imposition of a total fine of Rs 46.96 lakhs, according to the Delhi government.



To curb air pollution due to open fires in the national capital, the campaign against open burning of garbage was announced on November 9 under which 550 teams from various departments were deployed in the city to keep a check.



During a press briefing on Monday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said: "Through the Green Delhi App, we have received 6,975 complaints since the month of October, out of which 5,686 or 81 per cent of the complaints have been addressed. South Delhi Municipal Corporation has accounted for the majority of complaints that we have received."



The Delhi government launched the Green Delhi application for android phones last year. An upgraded version of the app for IOS users was launched in October this year.



Delhiites can register complaints regarding 10 kinds of pollution via Green Delhi app throughout this winter season (i.e. from October to February).



The Minister has informed that the Pollution Under Control (PUC) Certificate Checking Campaign will also continue at petrol pumps throughout Delhi, the absence of which warrants a fine of Rs 10,000.



"In the last three months, 19,50,000 PUC certificates have been checked, out of which 49,000 vehicles have been fined. So all these measures and campaigns introduced by the Delhi Government over the last two months will continue until further orders," Rai told the media.



In accordance with the Motor Vehicles Act, 1993, vehicle owners who fail to get a valid PUCC are liable to be challaned under Section 190(2), leading to imprisonment of up to six months or fine up to Rs 10,000, or both. The driver could also lose the driving licence for three months.



