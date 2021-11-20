Over 21.65 crore unutilised vaccine doses available with states, UTs: MoHFW

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) A total of 21,65,12,036 unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Saturday.



A total of 51,59,931 vaccine doses have been administered under the mass vaccination drive in the last 24 hours, it said in a statement.



The country's vaccination coverage against the Covid-19 pandemic has exceeded 115.79 crore and stands at 1,15,79,69,274 as per provisional reports till 7 a.m.



More than 129 crore vaccine doses have been provided to the states and UTs so far through free of cost channel and direct state procurement category.



Healthcare workers have got a total of 1,03,82,038 first dose of vaccines and 93,89,728 as second dose.



The frontline workers have been administered a total of 1,83,75,620 vaccines as the first dose and 1,62,86,345 as the second dose, the ministry said.



Among the age group of 18-44 years, a total of 44,03,91,026 shots of the first dose and 18,67,51,559 jabs of the second dose have been administered so far.



A total of 18,01,84,542 vaccines as the first dose and 10,97,56,295 vaccines as the second dose have been administered to the age group of 45-59 years.



A total of 11,28,73,842 people above the age of 60 years have been administered the first dose of the vaccine. However, only 7,35,78,380 people in this age group have been administered both the doses so far.



