Over 20 injured in road accident in West Champaran

Patna, Nov 30 (IANS) More than 20 persons were injured when a bus collided with a truck in Bihar's West Champaran district on Tuesday morning, police said.



The mishap took place at Baikunthwa Devi located on Ram Nagar-Bettiah main state highway when a marriage party was returning with the bride from Khan Pipara. A majority of the injured were bus occupants.



According to the police, the impact of the collision was such that the front side of both the vehicles were badly mangled trapping the drivers.



"We had to use earth mover machines and gas cutters to separate vehicles and rescue the injured. They have been admitted in Bettiah Sadar hospital where eight of them are in stated to be critical," RK Tiwari, investigating officer of Ram Nagar police station said.



Fog and low visibility in the morning hours led the mishap, he added.



