Over 2 cr houses sanctioned, 1.69 cr completed under PMAY-G till Jan

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) As on January 18, 2022, 2.17 crore houses have been sanctioned while 1.69 crore houses have been completed against a target of 2.63 crore houses till 2021-22 under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), showed the Economic Survey 2021-22 tabled in the Parliament on Monday.



"As on January 18, 2022, the states and Union Territories have identified 4,46,058 landless beneficiaries in the permanent wait list of PMAY-G, out of which 2,05,847 (46 per cent) have been provided with land by the concerned states and UTs. Performance of the scheme was impressive during the period between 2016-17 and 2021-22," the Survey noted.



Under the scheme, landless beneficiaries are accorded highest priority in allotment of houses.



Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), a total of 1,82,506 roads measuring 7,82,844 km and 9,456 long span bridges (LSBs) have been sanctioned and 1,66,798 roads measuring 6,84,994 km and 6,404 LSBs have been completed till January 18, 2022, the SUrvey noted.



The primary objective of PMGSY is to provide connectivity by way of an all-weather road with necessary culverts and cross-drainage structures, which is operable throughout the year, to eligible unconnected habitations in rural areas.



In 2019, the World Bank in an evaluation of the scheme found that PMGSY roads had a positive impact on human capital formation in rural India.



--IANS

rdk/arm