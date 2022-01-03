Over 16 lakh vaccinated on day 1 of children's vaccination so far

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) The vaccination for children aged between 15 and 18 began amid a surge in Covid-19 infections on Monday.



Over 16 lakh teens have been vaccinated so far on the first day of vaccination, as per the government's CoWin portal.



However, over 27 lakhs teens have registered for the first dose so far on the portal. Around 7.5 crore children of this age bracket will be vaccinated across the nation under the drive. Those born in or before 2007 are only eligible for the vaccination.



As of now, only Bharat Biotech's indigenously-made 'Covaxin' will be available for vaccinating this age bracket. According to the health ministry, all states and Union territories will get additional doses of vaccines for administering to this population category. Only Covaxin will be administered to teens, it added.



Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the vaccination centre at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital and enquired about the process.



On December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the vaccination for the 15-18 age group will begin from January 3. The vaccination process of third precautionary dose of vaccine for health workers, frontline workers and vulnerable senior citizens will begin from January 10.



Earlier, the health minister had tweeted: "Great to see that our young friends all over the country are uploading their pictures of getting vaccinated, inspiring people all over India".



In another tweet, he urged this age bracket to get vaccinated at the earliest and further strengthen the world's largest vaccination drive.



