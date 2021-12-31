Over 15cr registrations completed on 'E-Shram' portal since Aug

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) Over 15 crore registrations have been completed on the 'E-Shram' portal developed for creating a National Database of Unorganised Workers, which is seeded with Aadhaar, since its launch in the last week of August this year, officials said.



In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Labour and Employment said: "Over 15.53 crore registrations have been completed on the E-Shram portal till December 28. It will have the details of name, occupation, address, educational qualification, skill types and family details etc. for optimum realisation of their employability and extend the benefits of the social security schemes to them."



The portal was inaugurated on August 26 by Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Minister of State Rameswar Teli.



"Any worker who is working in unorganised sector and aged between 16-59, is eligible to register on the E-Shram portal e.g. migrant workers, gig workers, platform workers, agricultural workers, MGNREGA workers, fishermen, milkmen, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, street vendors, domestic workers, rickshaw pullers and other workers engaged in similar other occupations in the unorganised sector," the ministry said.



The ministry further said the Central government has constituted four expert committees for the purpose of framing standards on provisions relating to safety, health and welfare, occupational safety, health and working conditions code.



Under Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme, assurance benefit is provided to eligible family members so as to provide financial assistance in the event of an employee's unfortunate death while in service.



"The assurance benefit has been raised from earlier Rs 6 lakh to Rs 7 lakh from April 28 this year," the ministry added.



