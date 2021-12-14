Over 14 cr health IDs created under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission: Centre

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) A total of 14,15,49,620 health ID cards have been created under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission in the country as on December 3, Union Minister of State for Health, Bharati Pravin Pawar, said on Tuesday.



Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana is an entitlement-based scheme which doesn't need enrolment or registration of the beneficiary to avail benefits under the scheme. The beneficiary may directly visit the empanelled hospital to avail cashless treatment benefits, the minister informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.



She said that all empanelled hospitals (public or private) have Pradhan Mantri Arogya Mitra, who facilitates the beneficiary with all the necessary steps required to avail the scheme benefits.



"Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (AB-DM) aims to create an online platform enabling interoperability of health data within the health ecosystem to create longitudinal electronic health record of every citizen, make healthcare accessible for citizens, including reducing the cost of care, and enable greater efficiencies in health service delivery," said Pawar in her written reply in the Rajya Sabha.



Pawar informed the House that in total, Rs 56,118.07 lakh have been provided to the states and UTs under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS) during 2021-22. Under NPCDCS, 677 NCD clinics at the district level, 187 district cardiac care units, 266 district day care centres and 5392 NCD clinics at the community health centre level have been set up to ensure the treatment of common NCDs.



A population-based initiative for prevention, control and screening for common non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension and common cancers has been rolled out in the country as part of comprehensive primary health care. Under the initiative, persons above 30 years of age are targeted for screening for common NCDs, said Pawar.



