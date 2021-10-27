Over 1 kg brown sugar seized in Odisha's Bhadrak

Bhubaneswar, Oct 27 (IANS) Police have seized over 1 kg brown sugar and arrested two persons in Odisha's Bhadrak district, police said on Wednesday.



The Bhadrak Rural police have seized the brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore from two bikers at Randia power plant square in Bhadrak. The two drug peddlers are identified as Srikant and Arun Sethi. Both were arrested under different sections of NDPS Act.



"Bhadrak (Rural) police apprehended 2 persons & seized 1 Kg 30 gm brown sugar from their possession. In this connection, a case has been registered in rural PS. Accused persons have been forwarded to court. Further investigation continues," the Bhadrak police said in a tweet.



Bhadrak SP Charan Singh Meena informed that during routine check on Tuesday night, the police team noticed two youths trying to escape from the spot on a bike. The cops on duty suspected something fishy and chased the duo that led to the seizure of contrabands, he said.



--IANS

bbm/skp/