Outgoing British envoy calls on Karnataka Minister

Bengaluru, Oct 7 (IANS) Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford, British Deputy High Commissioner (Bengaluru) on Thursday met with C.N. Ashwath Narayan, the Karnataka Minister for Higher Education and IT/Bt and S&T at Vikasa Soudha and discussed collaborative engagements in cyber security, telecom, research and development, electric vehicle policy, vaccine research and development among other things.



This was a farewell meeting as Jeremy Pilmore is leaving back for the UK. During the meeting, Jeremy expressed gratitude to Minister Narayan for the cooperation extended towards various engagements.



Both had played a major role in identifying four areas of collaboration -- Fintech, Artificial Intelligence, Waste Management and Traffic Congestion -- in October 2019.



They also launched the 'Go Global' program two years back to support early-stage tech startups and initiated discussions to set up regulatory sandboxes in collaboration.



During Jeremy's tenure, the companies from Britain participated in the technical flagship event 'Bengaluru Tech Summit - BTS' in large numbers.



--IANS

