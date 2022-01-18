Out of 16 serious Covid patients 13 unvaccinated: Goa CM

Panaji, Jan 18 (IANS) Out of the 16 Covid patients who are hospitalised and are in a serious condition, 13 are unvaccinated and three others have taken only one Covid vaccine jab, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.



Sawant also said that out of the six Covid related deaths in the state on Monday, five persons were unvaccinated.



"Those who have died have not been vaccinated. Out of the six deaths yesterday, five patients had not taken a single covid vaccine dose. All eligible persons should take vaccines," Sawant told reporters at a press conference.



"Out of the 16 Covid patients who are serious, 13 have not taken vaccines. Three others have taken only a single dose. I want to inform people that those who are not vaccinated are developing complications. Those who are not vaccinated should get themselves jabbed. Follow Covid norms. Only if we follow them will our positivity rate decline," the Chief Minister also said.



The Chief Minister also said that the state administration as well as health authorities have already started a 24x7 Covid casualty facility in both districts of the state to cater to the rising number of Covid cases.



"We have vaccinated 100 per cent of the population. But there are those who are insisting on not being vaccinated, we are seeing the ill-effect of such an attitude now. My request to all is to get vaccinated as soon as possible," the Chief Minister said.



Goa has a total of 21,957 active cases, while 3,563 persons have died due to Covid related complications since the outbreak.



