Our performance in bypolls will improve further: BJP

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) As people voted for three parliamentary constituencies and assembly bypolls across 15 States and Union Territories held on Saturday, the BJP has expressed confidence that the party will once again prove its stellar performance.



The saffron party claims that the performance will improve in terms of number of seats and vote percentage.



Bypolls for three Lok Sabha seats -- Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) and Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) were held on Saturday. Polling was also held for 29 assembly constituencies.



BJP state president for Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh told IANS that the party is going to win the Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies with huge margin. By-polls for three assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh were also held.



BJP Himachal Pradesh chief Suresh Kumar Kashyap told IANS that the BJP is going to win the Mandi Lok Sabha and three assembly seats by a huge margin. "People have seen the work of the BJP government at the Centre and the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and they will vote to ensure victory of BJP candidates in Himachal Pradesh," Kashyup said.



When asked whether rebel candidate Chetan Bragta in Jubbal Kotkhai damaged chances of party official candidate Neelam Saraik, Kashyup said, "Whether Bragta's candidature goes against our candidate is only accessed after declaration of poll results. But all the BJP workers and our candidate Saraik worked hard and we are confident of winning the seat."



BJP Madhya Pradesh president and Lok Sabha member V.D. Sharma claimed that party's performance will improve. "We are winning all seats where bypolls were held today which include one Lok Sabha and three assembly seats. Our performance will improve in all respects which means number of seats and vote percentage," Sharma said.



Bypoll in Khandwa Lok Sabha seat was necessitated after the death of BJP MP Nandkumar Chauhan. While Jabat and Prithvipur fell vacant after the death of Congress MLAs and Raigon fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA.



BJP Madhya Pradesh in-charge, P. Muralidhar Rao told IANS that BJP won two assembly seats which Congress had won earlier. "While winning back two seats (one Lok Sabha and one assembly) earlier won by the BJP, we are also winning the remaining two assembly seats from the Congress," Rao said.



The bypolls on two assembly constituencies of Rajasthan were necessitated after the death of BJP MLA from Dhariawad, Gautam Lal Meena, and Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar, Gajendra Singh Shaktawat.



BJP Rajasthan president Satish Poonia said that party will not only perform well in the state but will also perform well in all the states. "We will retain our Dhariawad constituency but in the quadrangular contest, will win the other seat. There is huge support for BJP across the country and we will perform well in Rajasthan and other states too," Poonia added.



In West Bengal, bypolls were held on four seats - Dinhata, Santipur, Khardaha and Gosaba. Dinhata and Santipur constituencies were won by the BJP in assembly polls held earlier this year. Nisith Pramanik and Jagannath Sarkar, BJP Lok Sabha members who chose to remain in Parliament, had vacated the seats. The Khardah and Gosaba assembly seats won by TMC fell vacant after the death of the legislators.



BJP functionary alleged that TMC government has used state machinery to influence the bypolls, however, BJP will improve its performance from assembly election. A senior BJP leader claimed that bypoll results will come in its favour and will further establish party's popularity among masses across the state.



--IANS

ssb/skp/