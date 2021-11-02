Orissa HC allows sale, use of green crackers

Bhubaneswar, Nov 1 (IANS) Citing the Supreme Court order passed on October 29, the Orissa High Court on Monday allowed sale and use of green crackers during this year's Diwali celebration.



A bench of Chief Justice S. Muralidhar and Justice B.P. Routray issued the order.



The state government, in its order issued on September 30, had prohibited sale and use of firecrackers during the festive season between October 1 and November 1, in view of Covid-19 situation.



Challenging the order, the All Odisha Fireworks Dealers Association had moved the high court.



Hearing the petition, the court, on October 29, had directed Special Relief Commissioner, P.K. Jena to hear the petitioners on October 30 taking similar orders of the Supreme Court and the NGT into consideration.



It had also asked him to pass an order on or before November 1.



Accordingly, the SRC had issued an order on October 31 allowing the sale of green crackers in the state, and the court passed an order accepting it.



As per the SRC order, the crackers can be used between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., on the Diwali day (November 4). Sale and use of other fireworks have been completely banned.



Only those traders/dealers who obtain and produce a certificate from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) have been allowed to sell their products.



The retailers who obtain a license from the concerned authorities under the provisions of the Indian Explosive Act, 1884 are allowed to sell green fireworks. Traders/dealers who fail to obtain and produce the certificate from PESO will not be allowed to sell their products.



The green fireworks can only be sold at designated sites and all Covid-19 protocols must be strictly followed. Sale of fireworks on the internet has been strictly banned, as per the order.



Violation of any of the aforesaid conditions shall be dealt with strictly and penal action shall be taken in accordance with law, it said.



The district administrations and Police Commissionerates have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the above conditions.



