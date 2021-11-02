Oracle to double down on India as key growth market in 2022

By Nishant Arora

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Cloud major Oracle, which has consistently clocked high double-digit growth in India over the last 4-5 years, is set to further double down on the country as a key growth market in 2022, its top-most India executive said on Tuesday.





India was one of the first few countries where Oracle opened two local, next-generation cloud regions (Mumbai and Hyderabad) in quick succession.



"Both these cloud regions are seeing healthy cloud consumption and continued growth. On average, Indian organisations using Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) are reporting 30-40 per cent improvement in application performance," Shailender Kumar, Regional Managing Director, Oracle India, told IANS.



With OCI, the Indian firms are reporting time savings to the tune of 30 per cent, with faster migration and improved data management, resulting in faster reporting and analytics, particularly for some of the long-running and time-consuming reports/procedures.



"Most of them are also reporting 30-40 per cent upfront cost savings. India is one of our key and fastest growth regions globally," Kumar said.



According to him, the appetite for adopting a well-integrated and balanced hybrid cloud strategy is definitely on the rise in the country.



While enterprises are leaning on their technology providers to figure out how to extract the maximum value and life from their already existing technology investments, small and medium businesses (SMBs) are keen to accelerate growth recovery and put their business expansion plans back on track.



Startups too want to create a faster, shorter runway for innovation and scale.



"In 2022, with economic recovery gaining momentum, hybrid cloud adoption will gain further pace,a Kumar told IANS.



Oracle has always been bullish on India's startup ecosystem.



The 'Oracle for Startups' programme was first piloted in Bengaluru before it was scaled globally.



"Many startups are parting ways with their cloud providers and are turning to our secure, next-generation Oracle cloud infrastructure (OCI). Faster innovation cycles, reliability, security, ease-of-use, significant cost savings and high performance computing capabilities are cited as key reasons for moving to OCI," the company executive informed.



Some of the startups who moved to Oracle Cloud include GridMarkets, a cloud rendering and simulation service company; conversational AI platform Gnani.ai; online education portal Habilelabs; cognitive intelligence and AI platform DataKlout; data analytics company SatSure and TensorGo, a leading company in cognitive business space.



Oracle recently announced the expansion of its global cloud footprint to meet continued triple-digit growth.



The OCI now has 30 cloud regions worldwide -- by far one of the fastest expansions by any major cloud provider.



"We are also using the principles of modern cloud economics to help enterprises understand the benefits of using our next-generation cloud infrastructure services so they can extract more value from their cloud usage," Kumar noted.



"I am more excited about what lies ahead. We will be further doubling down on India as a key growth market. Based on growing demand, we will actively look at further expanding our cloud presence in the region,a he added.



