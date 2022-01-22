Opulent collectibles auction

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANSlife) The second edition of AstaGuru's 'Opulent Collectibles' auction, featuring unique antiques to enhance and magnify a place with timeless beauty, honours a melange of worldwide workmanship. The catalogue for the next auction, which includes over 150 pieces, has been meticulously handpicked to bring together an extraordinary collection of decorative collectibles from 19th and 20th century India, China, Japan, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom. The auction features pottery, furniture, crystal chandeliers, silverware, Persian carpets, vintage clocks, and many more collectibles as a testament to the rich design aesthetics and traditions of these various countries.





Commenting on the auction, Sunny Chandiramani, Vice President, Client Relations, AstaGuru Auction Housesaid, "The success of our first Opulent Collectibles auction was a testimony to the attraction of fine antique décor items that are steeped in history. With this second auction, we are looking forward to continuing the legacy of bringing the best of "Opulent Collectibles." Our clients have shown a keen interest in the antique segment, and as difficult as the curation may be, we are committed and enthused about presenting collectibles that are rare and of great quality. We wish to cater to their diverse preferences by offering the best of 19th and 20th-century design aesthetics that are in excellent condition.



The auction's highlight is a Royal Silver Mounted Sofa from the early twentieth century. This wonderful piece of furniture is immersed in the heritage of the princely magnificence of the bygone era, and it is an amazing example of cultural fusion in colonial India. A image of Lord Shiva seated on his tiger dominates the rectangular back. A lion arm support flanks each side of the serpentine-shaped seat. It is expected to fetch between INR 1 and INR 1.2 crores.



Stunning crystal decorative items by famous crystal producer F & C Osler are also among the auction's highlights. Thomas Osler founded the company in Birmingham, England, in 1807, and it went on to become the leading providers of massive crystal and cut-glass artefacts for the magnum opus interiors of numerous princely palaces in British India.



A fascinating combination of Asian and Western pottery is also on display at the next auction. Ceramic antiques provide a sense of classic sophistication to a space and may highlight an antique collection considerably thanks to their beautiful beauty and rich history of crafting.



Vintage clocks from several British brands including Barraud & Lunds, Thomas Richards, and P Phillips & Co. will also be presented in the auction.



The online auction is scheduled to be held on December 27-28, and an analysis of the auction results can be viewed on www.astaguru.com.



