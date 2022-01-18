OPS wants Haj services to be restarted from Chennai airport

Chennai, Jan 18 (IANS) AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday called for the restoration of Chennai international airport in the list of airports for Haj pilgrimage.



In a statement, he asked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to directly get in touch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to restore Chennai among the list of airports for Haj services.



Panneerselvam had made a similar demand in November 2021 and wanted the Chief Minister to take this up in full throttle with the Prime Minister so that Chennai is included in the list of airports for Haj pilgrims.



Regarding the exclusion of Tableaus of Tamil Nadu in the Republic Day parade, he asked Stalin to inform the Centre about the role played by freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu in the independence movement.



In a related development, the AIADMK's former interim General Secretary, V.K. Sasikala called upon the state government to convince the Central government to include the tableaus of the state in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi



There is stiff opposition in Tamil Nadu over the exclusion of tableaus from the state in the Republic Day parade.



--IANS

aal/vd









