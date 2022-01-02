OPS urges Stalin to act against DMK men who threatened police officer

Chennai, Jan 2 (IANS) AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS) has urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take immediate action against the DMK men who had threatened a Police Sub Inspector at Vepankuppam police station in Vellore district.



OPS in a statement on Sunday said that the police officer, Srinivasan had in an audio tape said that he was about to end his life after being threatened by DMK men of the area not to register a case against a scam and illegal mining.



The AIADMK leader in the statement said, "If a Sub Inspector is forced to this extent, I am afraid what would be the situation of others?" He also said, "I condemn the atrocities and illegal activities of the DMK party men".



The former Chief Minister said that for the past eight months evil forces were on the rise in the state and that the audio statement of the police officer is a clear message that public harmony and peace are at stake under the DMK rule.



He called upon the Chief Minister to prevent the DMK men from intimidating and threatening police officers who were sincerely doing their duty. O. Panneerselvam called upon Stalin to immediately take action against those who had threatened the police officer, Srinivasan, and to bring the culprits to book so that the people at least have a minimum faith in the system.



